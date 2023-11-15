Sensex (0.87%)
65501.34 + 567.47
Nifty (0.93%)
19623.45 + 179.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.60%)
6401.40 + 100.80
Nifty Midcap (0.92%)
41386.70 + 377.00
Nifty Bank (0.73%)
44210.80 + 319.55
Heatmap

Congress raises questions on release of PM-Kisan instalment ahead of polls

While polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single-phase on November 17, in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, voting for the second-phase will be conducted. The first phase was held on November 7

congress, congress yatra

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 11:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Wednesday questioned the release of the 15th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi just two days ahead of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and wondered if it was "intentional".
While polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single-phase on November 17, in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, voting for the second-phase will be conducted. The first phase was held on November 7.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The sixth instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi was released on August 1, 2020, while the ninth instalment on August 9, 2021, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X in Hindi.
The 12th instalment was released on October 17 last year, said Ramesh, whose party aims to retain power in Chhattisgarh and defeat the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.
"The 15th instalment under PM-Kisan is coming today i.e. on November 15, 2023. Now when elections are to be held in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in two days, in Rajasthan in 10 days and in Telangana in 15 days, the 15th instalment is being released today," he said in his post on X.
"Is this delay not intentional?" Ramesh asked.
Polling in Rajasthan is scheduled for November 25 and in Telangana for November 30. The counting of votes for these states along with Mizoram will be held on December 3.

Also Read

Rs 17,000 cr under PM-KISAN released by PM to benefit farmers: CM Saha

PM Kisan Yojana's 14th instalment likely soon: Check if you are eligible

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 2,000 cr to beneficiaries

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Security enhanced at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium after threat on social media

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: PM visits Birsa Munda's birthplace in Jharkhand

Birsa Munda Jayanti: PM Modi announces Rs 24,000 cr schemes for tribals

India, US, 12 other IPEF members ink supply chain resilience agreement

Land acquisition: CM Kejriwal sends inquiry report on chief secretary to LG

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress PM Kisan Election

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11PRS OberoiIND-NZ Semis FinalWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND-NZ semis: How New Zealand could stop India's World Cup 2023 juggernaut

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon