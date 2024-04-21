BSF recovers two China-made drones from different locations in Amritsar

Earlier on April 20, the BSF recovered a drone carrying three packets of suspected heroin from the border area of Ferozepur. Photo: ANI Twitter

The Border Security Force (BSF) along with the Punjab Police recovered two drones from different locations in the border area of Amritsar on Sunday, officials said.

"On 21st April 2024, based on information by BSF intelligence set up about the presence of drones in two different locations of the border area of Amritsar district, joint search operations by BSF troops with Punjab Police were conducted in the suspected areas," Border Security Force stated.

The recovered drones were identified as China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

"The search operations resulted in retrieval of 02 drones, one each at about 12:15 pm and 02:00 pm. These recoveries took place in farming fields adjacent to village Hardo Rattan and village Daoke respectively, both in Amritsar District," it added.

The statement further stated that reliable information and coordinated efforts of BSF and Punjab police successfully foiled the desperate attempts of illicit drone handlers from across the border.

Earlier on April 20, the BSF recovered a drone carrying three packets of suspected heroin from the border area of Ferozepur.

On April 20, the BSF intelligence wing received information regarding the presence of a drone along with a consignment in the border area of district Ferozepur. Responding swiftly, BSF troops carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area.

Taking to X BSF Punjab Frontier posted, "At about 5:20 pm, the search led to the successful recovery of one drone along with 3 packets of suspected heroin weighing around 2.710 kg. The packets were kept in a blue-coloured bag. A small torch and an illuminating green-coloured small ball were also found attached to the drone. The recovery took place in a farming field adjacent to Jangir Singh ki Dhani village in Ferozepur District.