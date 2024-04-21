HUL to MRF and P&G: Here are top stocks in which Amit Shah has invested

Home Minister Amit Shah has bet over Rs 1 crore on multiple listed companies, and his spouse, Sonal Amitbhai Shah, has done likewise.

Amit Shah holds a stake in 181 listed entities, according to data disclosed in his election affidavit on Friday night.





(Chart 1): Source: Election Commission of India The top five holdings include Hindustan Unilever (Rs 1.4 crore), MRF (Rs 1.3 crore), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (Rs 1.1 crore), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (Rs 0.96 crore), and ABB India (Rs 0.7 crore). These top five holdings account for Rs 5.4 crore, or over a third of the total listed portfolio worth Rs 17.4 crore.

Other large holdings include ITC, VIP Industries, Infosys, Grindwell Norton, Cummins India, and Kansai Nerolac Paints. They account for between Rs 0.4 crore to Rs 0.7 crore each.

The unlisted securities in his portfolio are worth Rs 3 lakh.

The affidavit also included details of holdings by his spouse, Sonal Amitbhai Shah. The total of the holdings was Rs 20 crore spread over approximately 80 listed entities. Key holdings include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Rs 1 crore), and Karur Vysya Bank (Rs 1.9 crore), Bharti Airtel (Rs 1.3 crore), Canara Bank (Rs 3 crore), and Gujarat Fluorochemicals (Rs 1.8 crore), Lakshmi Machine Works (Rs 1.8 crore). Sonal Amitbhai Shah also holds unlisted securities worth Rs 83,845.

Amit Shah has filed his nomination as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat for the 2024 elections. He had won the election from the same seat in 2019.

He had declared Rs 21.96 crore worth of shares, bonds, and debentures in his affidavit five years ago, according to data from tracker myneta.info. A comparison shows limited changes in the number of shares held for key holdings. He held 5,000 shares of Hindustan Unilever worth Rs 84 lakh, which has now increased to 6,176 shares worth Rs 1.4 crore. There is no change in the number of shares for other top holdings. Amit Shah declared 2,450 shares of Reliance Industries in 2014 worth over Rs 8 lakh. Reliance Industries shares do not form a part of his portfolio in 2024, though his spouse holds 117 shares worth Rs 3.4 lakh.





Chart 2: Source: Election Commission of India

Note: Value as of the date given in the election affidavit (April 15)



