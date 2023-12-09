BSF recovers made-in China drone near in Punjab's Ferozepur district

The Border Security Force recovered a china made drone near Maboke village in Punjab's Ferozepur district, said a press release by BSF Punjab Frontier on Saturday.

According to the official release, the BSF intercepted the movement of the suspected drone near Maboke Village on December 8, 2023, at about 10:10 pm. The BSF troops, as per the laid down drill, immediately reacted and fired on the drone to intercept it.

Further, during the search on the morning of December 9, the BSF troops recovered a small drone along with one hold and release mechanism from the farming field adjacent to Rohilla Hazi village.

As per the information from the press note, the recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China).

This is not the first instance where attempts have been made to smuggle arms or narcotics into Indian territory from across the border with the help of drones. This has especially been a severe problem in the state of Punjab where frequent smuggling attempts are made with the help of drones by cross-border smugglers.

Earlier this week, the BSF, in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, recovered a Pakistani drone in the Amritsar sector.

According to officials, the drone was recovered from the farming field adjacent to Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar.

