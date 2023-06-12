close

BSF shoots down another Pak drone near International Border in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down another Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

The BSF troops recovered the drone on Monday morning following a search operation that was launched on the outskirt of Shaidpur Kalan village in Amritsar.

During the search, the BSF said, at about 7.20 am, a drone in completely broken condition was recovered near Gurudwara of Shaidpur Kalan village

The BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border, said the recovered drone is a "Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series."

On Sunday, the BSF troops also recovered a drone at about 6 pm in a joint search operation launched by its troops with Punjab Police on the outskirt of Rajoke village in Tarn-Taran district in Punjab.

The drone in completely broken condition along with an attached string to carry the payload was recovered from the farming field adjacent to Rajoke village. The recovered drone was also a Quadcopter of the model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series, said an official statement.

