Budget Session: Govt to bring motion on Ram Temple in both houses on Jan 10

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will bring a motion on the Ram Temple in both the houses tomorrow, sources informed.

In the Lok Sabha, the motion will be brought under Rule 193 and will be moved by BJP MPs Satya Pal Singh, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, and Santosh Pande. In Rajya Sabha, the Motion will be brought under Rule 176 and will be moved by BJP MPs K. Laxman, Sudhanshu Trivedi and Rakesh Sinha.

In Lok Sabha, under rule 193, BJP MPs Satya Pal Singh and Shrikant Shinde will raise a discussion on the construction of Ram Temple and Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla was held on January 22 at the Aodhya's historic temple.

Meanwhile, this is the last session of the current Lok Sabha before the general elections, which are likely to be held in April-May this year.

The Budget Session was scheduled to conclude on February 9 and has been extended by a day.