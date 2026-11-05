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Home / India News / Two killed after 3-storey building collapses in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar

Two killed after 3-storey building collapses in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar

The incident was reported at 9.50 am from Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazaar Metro station

Chawri Bazaar building collapse

NDRF and fire personnel conduct a rescue operation at the site after a three-storey building under construction collapsed, killing at least two people and trapping several under the debris, at Chawri Bazaar, in New Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 11:56 AM IST

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Two persons were killed after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar on Thursday, with more people feared trapped under the debris, police said.

The incident was reported at 9.50 am from Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazaar Metro station.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, police said.

Multiple fire units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, are conducting rescue operations under the supervision of senior officers, a fire official said.

Further details are awaited.

 

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 11:56 AM IST