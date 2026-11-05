'Witch-hunt is underway': Sonam Wangchuk on notice to HIAL school

Educationist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday slammed the Ladakh administration, accusing it of pursuing a policy of "witch-hunt" against institutions and individuals questioning its decisions and alleging that the action against HIAL and its school was part of an attempt to "silence dissent" in the region.

Reacting to the notice directing Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) to halt activities related to Desert Flower School at Phyang, Wangchuk questioned the administration's priorities, drawing a sharp contrast between the restrictions allegedly imposed on educational institutions and the relaxation of rules governing liquor establishments in the Union Territory.

"Stop education, prevent children from becoming educated, keep schools closed, but make alcohol more accessible and push the entire region towards alcoholism. This is how these policies appear to us," Wangchuk, accompanied by his wife Gitanjali J Angmo, co-founder and CEO of HIAL, told reporters in Leh.

Questioning the timing and circulation of the notice, Wangchuk alleged that the administration's objective was to "create panic" among parents and "force" them to withdraw their children from the school.

The Ladakh administration recently directed HIAL, founded by Wangchuk, to refrain from undertaking further activities related to the functioning of its Desert Flower School, pending a final decision by the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The direction was issued through a notice dated November 1 by the Office of the Tehsildar, Leh, addressed to Angmo.

The UT administration had cancelled the land allotment to HIAL on August 21, 2025 following which the institute filed a writ petition before the high court which is pending adjudication.

"We believe that a witch-hunt is underway. One reason is the broader movement for democracy, democratic rights and constitutional safeguards in Ladakh. The second reason, particularly in recent months, is that ever since present Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena took office, a number of arbitrary policies and decisions have been introduced that have caused considerable distress among the people of Ladakh. Those who have raised their voices against these policies appear to have become targets of the administration," Wangchuk said.

Citing the liquor and bar policy, he said women had been protesting against the move and claimed that the number of NOCs required for liquor-related establishments were reduced from 16 to six.

In contrast, he alleged, the administration was insisting that HIAL obtain an NOC certifying that members of its Managing Committee for the school were non-political, despite there being no such requirement under the applicable education policy.

"All our board members are independent and have no political affiliations. Yet, this requirement does not even exist in their own policies," he said, adding that even the deputy commissioner and collector had acknowledged the absence of such a requirement, but the matter continued to be held up.

Wangchuk further alleged that the action against HIAL was linked to his consistent criticism of the administration's policies on liquor, tourism, land and environmental issues.

The climate activist particularly questioned the expenditure of public funds on rock dams along the Indus river, alleging that the structures had failed and caused environmental damage.

He alleged that raising questions about these projects and other government policies had angered the administration.

"We have spoken about the liquor policy, the rock dams, the tourism policy and the policies relating to land and other regulatory matters. We have consistently raised concerns about these issues. We believe that, as a consequence of speaking out, we have become targets," he said.

Expressing anguish over the notice against Desert Flower School, Wangchuk said it was extraordinary that an institution with international recognition was facing an attempt to stop its activities.

"What is truly heartbreaking is that an institution with international recognition, whose projects have been featured by TIME magazine and whose work has been showcased at an international museum in London, is now facing an attempt to shut it down," he said.

He also referred to recognition from the Parliamentary Committee on Education and encouragement from a former chairman of the University Grants Commission to promote HIAL's educational model.

Questioning the timing and circulation of the notice, Wangchuk alleged that the administration's objective was not to pursue a genuine legal or technical issue but to "create panic" among parents.

"My personal assessment is that this action was not even intended to succeed on legal or technical grounds. The authorities themselves know that, legally and technically, this action is unlikely to stand," he said.

Angmo rejected the two grounds cited in the notice-absence of necessary approvals and the pendency of the land-related case concerning HIAL.

On the land issue, Angmo said the institute had repeatedly approached the authorities for execution of the lease deed, but the process remained pending because the administration had not finalised its lease policy.

She maintained that the high court had restrained the administration from creating third-party rights over the land and that the court order did not direct the institute to suspend its activities.

On school approvals, she alleged that HIAL had been caught between the Directorate of School Education and the Deputy Commissioner's office over an additional requirement for a non-political Managing Committee certificate, which she maintained was not prescribed under the relevant SRO.

She said the institute had written approximately six letters to the concerned authorities seeking clarification, including a reminder on October 30 informing them that classes would commence on November 2.

Angmo said HIAL was willing to facilitate inspections by the authorities and complete the prescribed approval process, but alleged that administrative confusion and lack of coordination had delayed the matter.

She also challenged government officials and NGOs to establish a residential school comparable to Desert Flower, saying HIAL had developed the institution in two years and was willing to give others five years to demonstrate that they could create a similar institution capable of becoming one of India's leading schools.

Wangchuk and Angmo said HIAL had submitted its formal response to the notice to the concerned authorities and was awaiting their response.