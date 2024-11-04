Business Standard
Home / India News / Bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora; 23 dead, 15 injured

Bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora; 23 dead, 15 injured

The bus was going from Pauri to Ramnagar when the accident took place at Marchula in Almora

Bus accident, bus

Representative Image: About 40 passengers were in the bus when it fell into the 200-metre deep gorge. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday, killing 23 of the 40 people on board and injuring 15.

While 22 people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital in Ramnagar, Almora's District Disaster Management Officer Vineet Pal told PTI.

The bus was going from Pauri to Ramnagar when the accident took place at Marchula in Almora, added District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey.

About 40 passengers were in the bus when it fell into the 200-metre deep gorge, Pandey said.

Police, SDRF and NDRF personnel immediately rushed to the spot to launch a search and rescue operation, he said.

 

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Decide on mercy plea of Beant Singh's assassin or we will: SC to Centre

Supreme Court, SC

SC to consider listing PIL related to recent bridge collapses in Bihar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE news: India-China disengagement opens space for other steps, says EAM Jaishankar

UP Police

UP court orders reopening of custodial death case against 8 policemen

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

Authorities in Delhi fine owners of polluting vehicles, building sites

"Received very sad news of casualties of passengers in the unfortunate bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district. The district administration has been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations swiftly," he said on X.

"The local administration and SDRF teams are working swiftly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment. Instructions have also been given to airlift the seriously injured passengers, if required," he said.

Also Read

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Number of devotees at Kedarnath touched a new record this year: CM Dhami

shimla fire, fire, forest fire

Lack of infrastructure in U'khand to manage forest fires: Report to NGT

Uttarakhand CM, Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami meets Union Minister Shekhawat to boost tourism

Supreme Court, SC

Those affected can come to court: SC on contempt against state demolitions

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects plea alleging contempt of demolition order by three states

Topics : Uttarakhand Bus accident Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon