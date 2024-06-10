Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bypolls for 13 Assembly seats in 7 states on July 10; results on 13th: EC

The notification for the elections will be issued on June 14, the last date for filing of nomination papers is June 21, said the Election Commission.

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

The poll papers will be scrutinised on June 24, announced the Election Commission. (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission on Monday announced bypolls to 13 assembly constituencies across seven states, including four in West Bengal, on July 10.
The bypolls are to be held against vacancies created either due to deaths or resignation of incumbent members.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The assembly seats going for bypolls are Rupauli (Bihar), Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala (all West Bengal), Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu), Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh), Badrinath and Manglaur (Uttarakhand), Jalandhar West (Punjab) and Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh).
The notification for the elections will be issued on June 14, the last date for filing of nomination papers is June 21, the poll papers will be scrutinised on June 24 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is June 26.
The bypolls will be held on July 10 and the counting of votes will be on July 13.
The Election Commission said the bypolls have to be completed before July 15.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Election Commission LS bypolls West Bengal Madhya Pradesh Tamil Nadu Uttarakhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayModi Cabinet Formation LIVEWeather UpdateLatest News LIVECabinet Ministers ListGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon