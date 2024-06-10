With the final extension, SC tells AAP to vacate its office by August 10

New Delhi: Media cameras at AAP office on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (Photo; PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the deadline for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to vacate its office on the Delhi High Court land until August 10, 2024. The court clarified that this would be the final extension, emphasising that the delay in handing over the land has hindered the Delhi High Court's expansion.

In February, the Supreme Court criticised AAP for "encroaching" on land allocated to the Delhi High Court. This issue emerged during the hearing of a case concerning judicial infrastructure across the country.

The Supreme Court initially ordered AAP to vacate its current office by June 15, noting that the office occupied land designated for the expansion of the Delhi High Court.

However, on June 5, the Delhi High Court ruled that AAP was entitled to use a housing unit from the general pool until permanent land was allocated for its office.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, representing AAP, argued before the high court that as a national party, AAP is entitled to temporary office space until land for a permanent office is allotted. Justice Subramonium Prasad of the Delhi High Court stated that pressure or non-availability cannot be grounds to reject AAP's plea for office space and ordered the Centre to decide within six weeks through a reasoned order.

The high court directed the Centre to decide on AAP's representation within six weeks.

AAP informed the Supreme Court that a particular government did not want the party to "flourish and work." The party also stated that the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) had allocated the plot to the district judiciary in 2020, despite it being initially allotted to AAP for a party office in 2015. When AAP applied for a new land allotment, they were directed to go to Badarpur, while other national parties were given better locations.

Given the 2024 general elections, the Supreme Court had initially granted AAP time until June 15, 2024, to vacate its office at 206, Rouse Avenue, which is situated on land earmarked for the Delhi judiciary, to allow for the expansion of the district judiciary.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta considered the submissions of Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing AAP, and extended the deadline to August 10. The bench ordered that AAP must hand over possession of the building at 206 Rouse Avenue by August 10.

