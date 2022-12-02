JUST IN
Business Standard

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Report

Brar had claimed the responsibility for the brutal murder of Moosewala on May 29, on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Topics
Murder | California | Arrest

IANS  |  New Delhi 

famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead after unidentified persons opened fire at him in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The incident took place a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover. (PTI Pho
Sidhu Moosewala

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar who masterminded the killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been detained in California, sources said on Friday.

He has been in police custody for the last seven days, the sources said, adding that further details are awaited.

Brar had claimed the responsibility for the brutal murder of Moosewala on May 29, on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

On June 2, a Red Corner Notice (RCN) was issued against Brar in another murder case.

Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib and having gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017, is an active member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The killing of Moosewala was executed by six sharpshooters and four of them were arrested and two shot dead in a police encounter.

--IANS

ssh/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 11:17 IST

