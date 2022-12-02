Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Report

-
ALSO READ
Sidhu Moose Wala case: Interpol issues red corner notice against Goldy Brar
2 of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang arrested in Moosewala murder case
Singer Moose Wala's parents meet Shah, seek CBI probe into son's murder
3 sharpshooters of Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang nabbed in northwest Delhi
Two gangsters involved in Moosewala murder killed in encounter in Amritsar
-
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar who masterminded the killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been detained in California, sources said on Friday.
He has been in police custody for the last seven days, the sources said, adding that further details are awaited.
Brar had claimed the responsibility for the brutal murder of Moosewala on May 29, on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
On June 2, a Red Corner Notice (RCN) was issued against Brar in another murder case.
Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib and having gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017, is an active member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The killing of Moosewala was executed by six sharpshooters and four of them were arrested and two shot dead in a police encounter.
--IANS
ssh/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 11:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU