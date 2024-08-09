Business Standard
Cabinet approves 20 million new rural houses at existing assistance levels

These houses will be constructed in addition to the almost 30 million new houses already constructed during 10 years of the Modi government

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

The Union Cabinet today approved the construction of 20 million new houses in rural areas from FY25 to FY28 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Grameen at the existing per unit assistance levels of Rs 120,000 in plains and Rs 130,000 in hills.

Earlier, there was a proposal to raise the unit assistance to Rs 200,000 in plains and Rs 220,000 for hills due to rising construction costs, but it seems to have not gone through.
These houses will be constructed in addition to the almost 30 million new houses already constructed during 10 years of the Modi government.

A total financial outlay of Rs 3,06,137 crore for FY25 to FY29, including a central share of Rs 2,05,856 crore and a state matching share of Rs 1,00,281 crore, was approved for the rural houses.

"Unit cost of assistance to beneficiaries will continue at existing rates of Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs 1.30 lakh in the North Eastern Region/Hill States," the official statement said.

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

