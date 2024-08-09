Cabinet approves 20 million new rural houses at existing assistance levels

The Union Cabinet today approved the construction of 20 million new houses in rural areas from FY25 to FY28 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Grameen at the existing per unit assistance levels of Rs 120,000 in plains and Rs 130,000 in hills.

Earlier, there was a proposal to raise the unit assistance to Rs 200,000 in plains and Rs 220,000 for hills due to rising construction costs, but it seems to have not gone through.

These houses will be constructed in addition to the almost 30 million new houses already constructed during 10 years of the Modi government.