Home / India News / Cabinet approves 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme for research articles

Cabinet approves 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme for research articles

A total of about Rs 6,000 crore has been allocated for One Nation One Subscription for three calendar years, 2025, 2026 and 2027 as a new Central Sector Scheme

The benefits of 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme will be provided to all higher educational institutions under the management. | File Photo of Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved 'One Nation One Subscription', a new scheme for providing country-wide access to scholarly research articles and journal publication. 
A total of about Rs 6,000 crore has been allocated for One Nation One Subscription for three calendar years, 2025, 2026 and 2027 as a new Central Sector Scheme. 
"One Nation One Subscription will build on and further enhance the scope and reach of the range of initiatives undertaken by the Government of India over the past decade in the domains of education, for maximizing access to quality higher education for the youth of India. This will supplement the ANRF initiative to promote research and development and foster a culture of research and innovation throughout government universities, colleges, research institutions, and research and development laboratories," an official statement said. 
 
The benefits of 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme will be provided to all higher educational institutions under the management of the Central or state government and research & development institutions of the Central government through a national subscription coordinated by the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), an autonomous inter-university centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC). 
"This list covers more than 6,300 institutions, translating into nearly 1.8 crore students, faculty and researchers, who will be able to potentially avail benefits of One Nation One Subscription. This is in line with the goals of Viksitbharat@2047, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF). 
"The initiative will expand access to scholarly journals to a vast diaspora of students, faculty, researchers and scientists of all disciplines, including those in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, thereby promoting core as well as interdisciplinary research in the country. The ANRF will periodically review the usage of One Nation One Subscription and publications of Indian authors of these institutions," the statement added. 
The Department of Higher Education will have a unified portal 'One Nation One Subscription' through which the institutions will be able to access the journals. 

Topics : Narendra Modi Research Science journals University Grants Commission

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

