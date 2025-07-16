Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cabinet congratulates Shubhanshu Shukla on historic ISS mission

Cabinet congratulates Shubhanshu Shukla on historic ISS mission

The Cabinet hailed Shubhanshu Shukla for completing his 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station, stating that it marked the beginning of a new chapter in India's space programme

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla emerges from Dragon Capsule after splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego on Tuesday. He spent 18 days on the ISS | Photo: PTI

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for successfully completing his landmark 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The Axiom-4 mission was launched on June 25, with Shukla as the mission pilot. He became the first Indian to travel to the ISS and only the second Indian in space, following Rakesh Sharma’s mission in April 1984 aboard a Soviet spacecraft.
 
"Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission is not just a personal triumph – it is a beacon of inspiration for a new generation of young Indians. It will ignite the scientific temper, fuel curiosity, and inspire countless youth to pursue careers in science and embrace innovation," the Cabinet noted.
 
 
The Dragon Grace spacecraft lifted off from Florida on June  25 and docked with the ISS on June 26 after a 28-hour journey. Alongside commander Peggy Whitson and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, Shukla spent 18 days conducting 60 scientific experiments and 20 outreach activities aboard the orbital platform.
 
The Cabinet stated that the mission is a major milestone for India's ambitions in space exploration."It is a vital stepping stone towards India's own human spaceflight ambition, including the Gaganyaan and the Bharatiya Antariksha Station. It reaffirms India's resolve to be at the forefront of human space exploration," the resolution said.
 
The Cabinet also praised the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and the broader scientific community for their unwavering dedication in making this accomplishment possible.
 
Axiom Space, currently developing a commercial space station, marked its fourth crewed mission with Ax-4. India is reported to have invested around ₹500 crore in the mission. Of the 60 experiments conducted, seven were developed by Indian institutions.
 
SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, carrying Shukla and his Ax-4 crewmates, splashed down after a return journey of just over 22 hours, landing at 3.02 pm IST on Tuesday.      

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

