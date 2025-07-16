Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Kisan Yojana 20th instalment: How to check your name in beneficiary list

PM kisan samman nidhi 20th installment date: Over 9.8 crore farmers are expected to receive the 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme by July 19-20. Here's how your payment is processed without delay

PM Kisan Yojana 20th instalment: Farmers sow groundnut seeds at a field

Yunus Dar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The much-anticipated 20th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is finally on its way. While it was initially expected in June 2025, the payment has been delayed—again. However, sources in the central government now confirm that the funds are in the final processing stages, and farmers across India may start receiving ₹2,000 in their accounts between July 19 and 20, 2025.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to formally release the instalment during a mega event in Bihar on July 18, though an official confirmation is still awaited.
 
Earlier, on February 24, PM Modi distributed the 19th instalment of the scheme, disbursing over ₹22,000 crore directly to 9.8 crore farmers' bank accounts.
 

PM Kisan Yojana 20th instalment Date

However, sources in the central government now confirm that the funds are in the final processing stages, and farmers across India may start receiving ₹2,000 in their accounts between July 19 and 20, 2025.   

PM Kisan Yojana Samman Nidhi Yojana: 6 essential steps to receive 20th instalment

 
To avoid any last-minute hiccups or delays in receiving the instalment, the Ministry of Agriculture has issued six mandatory steps farmers must follow:
 
Complete e-KYC

Ensure your e-KYC is completed on the official PM Kisan portal. Without this, your benefits could be paused.
 
Link Aadhaar to bank account
Your Aadhaar number must be linked with your bank account to ensure a smooth transfer of funds.
 
Verify bank details
Double-check that your bank details are accurate and updated, as incorrect information can lead to failed transactions.
 
Fix land record discrepancies
Clear any issues related to land ownership records to stay eligible under the scheme.
 
Check beneficiary status
Visit pmkisan.gov.in and check your beneficiary status to confirm your eligibility.
 
Update mobile number
Ensure your mobile number is up-to-date for receiving OTPs, alerts, and real-time updates.
 

How to check your name in the PM-KISAN beneficiary list

 
Go to the official PM-KISAN portal: https://pmkisan.gov.in
Click on the yellow ‘Dashboard’ tab on the right-hand side
On the next page, click ‘Village Dashboard’
Select your State, District, Sub-District, and Panchayat
Click ‘Show’, then hit the ‘Get Report’ button
Your name will appear if you are listed as a beneficiary
 

What is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

 
Launched in 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme provides ₹6,000 annually to eligible farmers across India. The amount is paid in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 every four months. This financial aid helps farmers meet agricultural expenses and support their households.
 
The upcoming 20th instalment reaffirms the government's continued commitment to strengthening the backbone of the Indian economy — its farmers.
 

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

