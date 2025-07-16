Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt launches 6-year scheme to boost farming in 100 lagging districts

Govt launches 6-year scheme to boost farming in 100 lagging districts

The PM-DDKY scheme to start in FY26, merging 36 existing programmes to boost yields, irrigation, and rural credit in low-performing districts; NITI Aayog to oversee progress

Cabinet clears PM-DDKY: 6-yr plan to boost farming in 100 lagging districts

Cabinet clears PM-DDKY, six-year farm plan for 100 lagging districts | File Photo

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launch of the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY) to boost farming in 100 districts where agricultural activity has been flagged as lagging. The scheme aims to revitalise India's agricultural sector and will be implemented over a six-year period starting from the current financial year (FY26).
 
The 100 districts were identified based on low agricultural productivity, low cropping intensity, and inadequate credit disbursement.
 

What is PM-DDKY?

The PM-DDKY targets districts with low crop productivity, poor irrigation, and weak access to farm credit. Every state and Union territory will have at least one district on the list. Districts are being chosen based on net cropped area and the number of farms.
 
 
Key components of the mission include:
  • Boosting yields via better inputs and sustainable practices
  • Diversifying crops toward high-value and climate-resilient varieties
  • Strengthening irrigation and water-use efficiency
  • Expanding rural credit access (short- and long-term)
  • Enhancing post-harvest storage, especially at the panchayat and block levels
To do this, the government will merge 36 existing central schemes from 11 departments and add support from states and private players.

Also Read

agriculture

Rallis, RCF, Deepak Fertilisers rally up to 9%; what's driving agri stocks?

PremiumCrop Cutting, Crop

Crop cutting surveys ramped up for better farm production estimates

banyan tree

Centre issues model rules to ease tree felling on farms, boost agroforestry

Premiumfertiliser

Chinese squeeze drives up DAP fertiliser prices, spurs West Asia reliance

Farmers, Farmer, Agriculture

Kothari Industrial Corp unveils 30 new agri-products to boost farm yield

 

How will the PM-DDKY scheme be run?

Each district will have a local committee, called a Dhan-Dhaanya Samiti, made up of officials and farmers. These committees will create local farm plans, which will be checked and reviewed at the state and national levels.
 
Performance will be tracked monthly using 117 indicators, covering everything from yields and water use to credit access and crop mix. NITI Aayog will guide the overall process, and Central Nodal Officers will regularly review progress on the ground.
 
Funding allocations and the final list of districts have not yet been announced.

More From This Section

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Ploug

PM Kisan Yojana 20th instalment: How to check your name in beneficiary list

Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

Ashoka prof Mahmudabad can return to social media, SC raps SIT on probe

Mahatma Gandhi oil painting

Rare oil portrait of Mahatma Gandhi fetches over ₹1.67 cr at London auction

Delhi High Court

HC asks Centre to place litigation papers about Delhi HC deportations

Fauja Singh

LIVE news: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon arrested in hit-and-run death of marathoner Fauja Singh

Topics : agricultural sector Agricultural growth Farming Cabinet meeting Union Cabinet BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon