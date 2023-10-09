Cabinet Secy reviews situation in Sikkim, assures support and assistance

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday reviewed the situation in Sikkim and assured all possible support and assistance for the state.

Gauba made the direction while chairing the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Chief Secretary of Sikkim, Secretary Road Transport and Highways, Secretary Military Affairs, Member Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), DG India Meteorological Department (IMD), senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Defence among others.

Reviewing relief and rescue measures, the Cabinet Secretary emphasized that the evacuation of people in the shortest possible time should be the priority for the Government of Sikkim and central agencies and suggested launching Bailey Bridges.

"Bailey Bridges should be launched on priority to restore road connectivity for the people where bridges have been washed away," a Cabinet Secretariat statement said quoting Gauba.

The Cabinet Secretary assured that "Central government shall provide all possible support and assistance for the state."

In the meeting, the Home Secretary said that the situation is being monitored 24x7 by the Central government at the highest level and that the Inter-Ministerial Coordination Team (IMCT) has reached Sikkim to take stock of the situation."

"Necessary additional central assistance is being released to the Government of Sikkim," the Home Secretary said.

Sikkim Chief Secretary joined the meeting through video conferencing and informed that road connectivity has been established in most of the areas.

He further informed that as a result of improvement in weather conditions, it has become possible to start evacuation and airlifting of stranded people. "A total of 80 people have been evacuated this morning," Sikkim Chief Secretary, adding "28 relief camps have been established and more than 6,800 people have taken shelter in them."

"Further, all essential supplies including food items, medicines and LPG are being supplied in affected areas."

Director General IMD informed the committee that the weather forecast is likely to "remain favourable from 11th to 13th October."

The NDRF Director General briefed the Committee that six teams have been deployed in the state for rescue and relief operations. "Further, three reserve teams of NDRF are available on standby at Siliguri. An adequate number of teams and assets of Army and Air Force have been deployed to assist the state in rescue and restoration efforts.