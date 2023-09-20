close
Next assembly polls last opportunity to save Sikkim: Former CM Chamling

Assembly elections in Sikkim are due late in 2023 or early next year

Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling

"We must ensure that the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) wins so that our state is saved," Chamling said at a function here | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 11:18 AM IST
The upcoming assembly polls will be the last opportunity to save Sikkim from the misrule of the SKM, former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling said, as he exhorted SDF workers to stand united and reach out to people in every constituency.
"We must ensure that the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) wins so that our state is saved," Chamling said at a function here.
Assembly elections in Sikkim are due late in 2023 or early next year.
"The next assembly polls will perhaps be the last opportunity to save Sikkim from the misrule of the Prem Singh Tamang government... It will require a massive team effort to take on the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM).
There is little time available to prepare, and the party workers must go among the people in the constituencies, and talk to them about the issues confronting the state, Chamling said.
Meanwhile, Hamro Sikkim Party president and Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia did not join the SDF on Tuesday as announced earlier.

SDF leaders said HSP's merger with the party was certain, but the modalities were being worked out.
Bhutia could not be contacted for comments.

Topics : Sikkim Pawan Kumar Chamling State assembly polls

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

