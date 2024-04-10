Calcutta HC orders CBI probe in Sandeshkhali sexual assault, land grab case

The Calcutta High Court announced on Wednesday that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate allegations of extortion, land encroachment, and sexual assault emerging from Sandeshkhali in West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

The court stated that it will oversee the central agency's probe, which is also handling the inquiry into the January 5 attack on Enforcement Directorate officials that sparked this controversy.

"The complexity of the issues in Sandeshkhali necessitates an impartial investigation. It is imperative that the State provides adequate support to the agency entrusted with the investigation," remarked the High Court, which had previously criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Last week, the court heard several petitions requesting external agencies to investigate the numerous allegations originating from Sandeshkhali, a region mired in anger and contention following accusations against suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

A Bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam sternly reprimanded the Bengal government, stating, "Even if one affidavit is correct... if one per cent is true... it is absolutely shameful."

The controversy erupted in January when a mob of Shahjahan's supporters attacked an Enforcement Directorate team en route to raid properties linked to him, resulting in injuries to several officers.

Shahjahan immediately went into hiding as allegations against him and his associates surfaced. He was apprehended by the state police on February 29 after 55 days on the run and subsequently suspended from the TMC. Shahjahan was later handed over to the CBI following court orders.

Subsequently, on February 5, local women from the village demanded the arrest of Shahjahan and his associates, accusing them of sexual abuse and harassment. Villagers also accused the TMC leader of forcibly seizing their land.

The Trinamool faced heavy criticism for allegedly shielding Shahjahan, who evaded arrest for nearly two months until the court's direct order to police to apprehend him.

The attack on ED officials and the villagers' allegations have become a contentious issue between the ruling TMC and the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his April 4 rally in Cooch Behar, condemned the Mamata Banerjee-led government for its treatment of women, citing the Sandeshkhali incident.

The BJP has nominated Rekha Patra, a survivor of violence in Sandeshkhali, as a candidate for the Basirhat constituency. Patra, a resident of Sandeshkhali, was among the first to advocate for the women of the area. Patra is believed to have been part of a group that met Modi on March 6 during his public gathering in Barasat, where she recounted the plight of Sandeshkhali women to the Prime Minister.