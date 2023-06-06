close

Calcutta HC seeks report from govt over non-release of MGNREGA funds to WB

HC sought report from Central govt over non-release of funds allotted to the West Bengal government under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday sought report from the Central government over the non-release of funds allotted to the West Bengal government under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The court also directed the Center to conduct a proper investigation so that the beneficiaries of the scheme do not get deprived. The Center has been directed to submit a report to the court by June 20. The court has also mentioned that if the state government wants to issue any statement they need to inform within a week.

The High Court has listed the matter for hearing again in the next month. The PIL for this was filed by Pashchim Banga Khet Majdoor Samiti.

The Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government and the Centre had often been at loggerheads with one another over release of funds by the Centre. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier accused the Centre of discriminative behaviour towards her State.

Earlier in March, Banerjee said, "Centre has stopped giving money for 100 days of work. Nothing was given to Bengal even in the budget, so I will protest in front of the Ambedkar statue on March 29-30 against the dictatorship of the central government.

Topics : Calcutta High Court MGNREGA

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 7:27 PM IST

