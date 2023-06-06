K-FON project rife with corruption, alleges Congress-led UDF opposition

A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Congress-led UDF of only looking for ways to oppose development in the state, the opposition on Tuesday hit back by alleging that the Left government's K-FON project was rife with corruption.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan alleged that there was corruption in the escalation of the project cost by 50 per cent from Rs 1,028 crore to Rs 1,548 crore and also in the award of the sub-contracts.

Satheesan claimed that the project cost was escalated by 50 per cent based on a letter by M Sivasanker, former principal secretary of Vijayan, who is an accused in two criminal cases -- the Life Mission scam and the gold smuggling through diplomatic bags.

He further alleged that while the project tender was won by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the work contract was finally given to a company connected to the CM.

"All this indicates corruption," the LoP contended.

He also termed as a 'lie' the LDF government's claim that 20 lakh families would be provided free internet and contended that the state government has a license to provide only 60,000 connections.

Also Read The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted LDF Govt comes out with "Real Kerala Story" ad on 2nd anniversary day Kerala Police spars with state electricity board over non-payment of dues Doctor stabbed to death in Kerala's Kollam district allegedly by patient 11-year-old Kerala girl develops unique eye scanning app that uses AI Indian Army chief General Pande visits Bangladesh Military Academy With Maha cabinet expansion on cards, Athawale-headed RPI demands berth How UP Police bust religious conversion racket operating through gaming app Pilot awaits Congress high command's response before his next move: Report Selection trials priority over WFI elections: IOA President PT Usha

He further said that when the CM, a day ago, said that K-FON was launched with the intention of freeing people from exploitation by private companies, he had already made arrangements to allow the private telecom operators to carry out 50 per cent of the cable installation.

The Congress leader also reiterated his allegations made a day ago that the K-FON launch event was an "extravagance" and that the optical fibres for the project were not made in India, but were instead procured from China and then rebranded.

On Monday, after launching the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON), Vijayan had said that the UDF opposition was against any kind of development in the state.

Refuting the contentions of the CM, Satheesan said that the opposition was not against the K-FON project or other initiatives for the benefit of the people, but it was opposing the corruption allegedly going on under the cover of these projects.