close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

K-FON project rife with corruption, alleges Congress-led UDF opposition

A day after Kerala CM accused Cong-led UDF of looking for ways to oppose development in the state, the opposition hit back by alleging that the Left government's K-FON project was rife with corruption

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Congress-led UDF of only looking for ways to oppose development in the state, the opposition on Tuesday hit back by alleging that the Left government's K-FON project was rife with corruption.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan alleged that there was corruption in the escalation of the project cost by 50 per cent from Rs 1,028 crore to Rs 1,548 crore and also in the award of the sub-contracts.

Satheesan claimed that the project cost was escalated by 50 per cent based on a letter by M Sivasanker, former principal secretary of Vijayan, who is an accused in two criminal cases -- the Life Mission scam and the gold smuggling through diplomatic bags.

He further alleged that while the project tender was won by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the work contract was finally given to a company connected to the CM.

"All this indicates corruption," the LoP contended.

He also termed as a 'lie' the LDF government's claim that 20 lakh families would be provided free internet and contended that the state government has a license to provide only 60,000 connections.

Also Read

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

LDF Govt comes out with "Real Kerala Story" ad on 2nd anniversary day

Kerala Police spars with state electricity board over non-payment of dues

Doctor stabbed to death in Kerala's Kollam district allegedly by patient

11-year-old Kerala girl develops unique eye scanning app that uses AI

Indian Army chief General Pande visits Bangladesh Military Academy

With Maha cabinet expansion on cards, Athawale-headed RPI demands berth

How UP Police bust religious conversion racket operating through gaming app

Pilot awaits Congress high command's response before his next move: Report

Selection trials priority over WFI elections: IOA President PT Usha

He further said that when the CM, a day ago, said that K-FON was launched with the intention of freeing people from exploitation by private companies, he had already made arrangements to allow the private telecom operators to carry out 50 per cent of the cable installation.

The Congress leader also reiterated his allegations made a day ago that the K-FON launch event was an "extravagance" and that the optical fibres for the project were not made in India, but were instead procured from China and then rebranded.

On Monday, after launching the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON), Vijayan had said that the UDF opposition was against any kind of development in the state.

Refuting the contentions of the CM, Satheesan said that the opposition was not against the K-FON project or other initiatives for the benefit of the people, but it was opposing the corruption allegedly going on under the cover of these projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Kerala

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon