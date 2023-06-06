close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre agrees to sanction Rs 12,911 cr for Polavaram Project: AP govt

The Central government has agreed to sanction Rs 12,911 crore to Andhra Pradesh for completing the first phase of Polavaram Project, an official statement from the state government on Tuesday said

Press Trust of India Polavaram (Andhra Pradesh)
rupee, loan, indian rupee

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Central government has agreed to sanction Rs 12,911 crore to Andhra Pradesh for completing the first phase of Polavaram Project, an official statement from the state government on Tuesday said.

The union finance ministry has issued a memorandum approving this quantum of funds, officials said.

"This is a result of the unrelenting efforts, negotiations and consultations by the chief minister with the Centre," the press note said.

According to officials, the sanctioned amount of Rs 12,911 crore also includes Rs 2,000 crore to cover the extra expenditure caused by the allegedly faulty construction of the diaphragm wall built during the TDP government.

Officials said that the finance ministry has sent this memorandum to the union water resources ministry, including offering exemption from compound payment of bills as it is causing project delay.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the project site and comprehensively examined the progress of the dam works, directing irrigation officials to complete the repairs of the damaged diaphragm wall at the earliest for speeding up the main project works.

Also Read

Polavaram project is synonymous with Y S Rajasekhar Reddy: Andhra CM

IMD issues alert in south coastal Andhra as cyclone 'Mandous' intensifies

AP seeks additional Rs 10,400 crore funding for Polavaram project from govt

SC notice to govt on plea alleging violation in Polavaram project clearance

Andhra High Court strikes down govt order imposing curbs on meetings

Train crash: Man recovers his 'dead' son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Odisha train tragedy: 31 from West Bengal are still missing, says Mamata

K-FON project rife with corruption, alleges Congress-led UDF opposition

Indian Army chief General Pande visits Bangladesh Military Academy

With Maha cabinet expansion on cards, Athawale-headed RPI demands berth

Reddy also instructed officials to develop the project site as a favoured tourist destination by constructing a hotel and providing other amenities for visitors, including building a bridge at Polavaram.

The chief minister also criticised a section of the media for allegedly exaggerating the state of cracks in the guide wall and creating a "ruckus about small damage".

Meanwhile, officials explained that the designs of the guide wall have been approved by the Central Water Commission (CWC) which has been informed of the cracks, whose repairs will be undertaken as per the technical body's suggestions.

They also apprised the CM that works related to 48 radial gates, river sluice gates, tunnel work at the power house, vibro compaction and sand filling at gap 1, as well as transportation of sand to the Earth-Cum-Rock-Fill dam at gap 2 area have been completed, while the approach channel works are nearing completion.

Furthermore, the CM has been informed that all repairs to the diaphragm wall will be completed by December, including increasing the height of the upper cofferdam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Polavaram project

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 7:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon