Business Standard

Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi to participate in 52nd General Mayor's meet in MP

MCD mayor Shelly Oberoi will take part in the 52nd general body meeting of the All India Council of Mayors in Madhya Pradesh, said an official statement

Topics
MCD | Madhya Pradesh | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shelly Oberoi
Photo: Twitter

MCD mayor Shelly Oberoi will take part in the 52nd general body meeting of the All India Council of Mayors in Madhya Pradesh, said an official statement.

The meet is going to be held in Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh during March 13-14. The main agenda of the meeting is to confirm the minutes of the 51st general body meeting of All India Mayor Council which was held in Chhattisgarh last year and to hold a discussion about the condition of various local bodies in the country.

Oberoi will present her views and plans for making Municipal Corporation of Delhi amongst the best of civic bodies, the statement said.

The Mayor said that she will present her plan of action based on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health and education models, it said.

"It is an honour to take part in the 52nd General Body Meeting of All India Council of Mayors. I am looking forward to meeting with stakeholders of municipal corporations from across the nation and learning from their experiences. I will be sharing our learning on working of the Kejriwal Model in Delhi and how it can be adopted across India," Oberoi said.

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 06:52 IST

