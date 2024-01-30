Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Security tightened at Chandigarh Municipal office ahead of Mayoral polls

The Mayoral Elections in Chandigarh were scheduled to be held on January 18 but due to the "ill health" of the designated presiding officer, the election was postponed to February 6

Security forces

Photo: ANI Twitter | Representative Image

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Chandigarh Mayoral polls scheduled to be held today, heavy security has been deployed at the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24, 2024, announced the decision to hold the Chandigarh Mayoral Elections on January 30 and also entrusted the responsibility for security to the Chandigarh Police.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to Advocate General Punjab, Gurminder Singh, "The Punjab Haryana High Court made its decision regarding the Chandigarh mayoral elections public. The Court has granted permission to hold the Chandigarh Mayoral polls on January 30 at 10:00 am. The Chandigarh Police has been entrusted with full responsibility for security."
"The Court has also said that all the counselors coming to vote will come without any security personnel or support. If needed, they will be assisted and provided security by the Chandigarh Police," said the Advocate.
The Mayoral Elections in Chandigarh were scheduled to be held on January 18 but due to the "ill health" of the designated presiding officer, the election was postponed to February 6, after which the matter reached the High Court.
Thereafter, the Punjab Haryana High Court, while hearing the matter on January 24, announced the decision to hold the elections on January 30.
Earlier, after the Chandigarh mayoral election was postponed, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha accused the BJP of trying to postpone the election because it is scared of "INDIA's triumph".
Raghav Chadha, in a post on X, said that the 'BJP is gripped by 'democracy phobia'--a fear of democracy and free and fair elections'.
He further alleged that this is a 'deliberate attempt to postpone elections'.
This came amid allegations by Congress and AAP leaders that the BJP was trying to halt the election to avoid defeat. AAP and Congress have joined ranks to take on BJP in the mayoral polls.
As part of the alliance, AAP will be contesting for the mayor's seat, while Congress candidates are in the contests for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

IPL 2024 auction: Players Punjab Kings could target to build their team

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?

Dense fog blankets parts of Delhi-NCR amid cold wave, visibility affected

LIVE: PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Haryana govt hospitals, health institutes to implement uniforms from Mar 1

EAM speaks to Israeli counterpart Katz, discusses regional security issues

PM Modi congratulates Comoros President Azali Assoumani on re-election

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Chandigarh Security alert Punjab Government Haryana Government Municipal polls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon