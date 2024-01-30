Security tightened at Chandigarh Municipal office ahead of Mayoral polls

Ahead of the Chandigarh Mayoral polls scheduled to be held today, heavy security has been deployed at the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24, 2024, announced the decision to hold the Chandigarh Mayoral Elections on January 30 and also entrusted the responsibility for security to the Chandigarh Police.

According to Advocate General Punjab, Gurminder Singh, "The Punjab Haryana High Court made its decision regarding the Chandigarh mayoral elections public. The Court has granted permission to hold the Chandigarh Mayoral polls on January 30 at 10:00 am. The Chandigarh Police has been entrusted with full responsibility for security."

"The Court has also said that all the counselors coming to vote will come without any security personnel or support. If needed, they will be assisted and provided security by the Chandigarh Police," said the Advocate.

The Mayoral Elections in Chandigarh were scheduled to be held on January 18 but due to the "ill health" of the designated presiding officer, the election was postponed to February 6, after which the matter reached the High Court.

Thereafter, the Punjab Haryana High Court, while hearing the matter on January 24, announced the decision to hold the elections on January 30.

Earlier, after the Chandigarh mayoral election was postponed, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha accused the BJP of trying to postpone the election because it is scared of "INDIA's triumph".

Raghav Chadha, in a post on X, said that the 'BJP is gripped by 'democracy phobia'--a fear of democracy and free and fair elections'.

He further alleged that this is a 'deliberate attempt to postpone elections'.

This came amid allegations by Congress and AAP leaders that the BJP was trying to halt the election to avoid defeat. AAP and Congress have joined ranks to take on BJP in the mayoral polls.

As part of the alliance, AAP will be contesting for the mayor's seat, while Congress candidates are in the contests for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts.