Can't seal locked premises during PMLA searches: ED tells Madras HC

Can't seal locked premises during PMLA searches: ED tells Madras HC

In their petitions, Akash and Vikram challenged the action of ED in conducting the search at their residence and office and sealing the same

When the case came up, the bench questioned the power of ED to seal the premises | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate has submitted before the Madras High Court that it has no power to seal the premises, if the same was locked at the time of making search under the provisions of PMLA.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju made the submission when the petitions filed by film producer Akash Bhaskaran and businessman Vikram Ravindran came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Justices M S Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan on Wednesday.

In their petitions, Akash and Vikram challenged the action of ED in conducting the search at their residence and office and sealing the same.

When the case came up, the bench questioned the power of ED to seal the premises.

 

Raju submitted that the central prove agency has no power to seal the premises. However, it has powers under section 17 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to break open the lock. But, the ED did not want to escalate the situation, he added.

He also informed the bench that the ED was instructed to withdraw the notice pasted on the premises of the petitioners and to return all the seized material.

Following this, the bench reserved orders on the interim applications and posted after four weeks, the hearing on the main petitions.

Topics : Enforcement Directorate PMLA case Madras High Court Madras HC

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

