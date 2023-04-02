close

Cannot be like Savarkar even if he takes 10 births: Thakur slams Rahul

Training his guns at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark on Veer Savarkar, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that the former "cannot become like Savarkar even if he takes 10 births."

Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as an MP after being convicted in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark, on March 25 said, "My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi. Gandhis don't apologise to anyone".

Speaking to ANI, at the JITO Ahimsa Run at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here in the national capital, Anurag Thakur said that the country will never forgive Rahul Gandhi for his insult to Savarkar.

"The country will never forgive Rahul Gandhi for his insult to Savarkar. Rahul Gandhi can't be Savarkar even if he takes 10 births. Savarkar ji spent his whole life for freedom and Rahul Gandhi spent his whole time campaigning against Indian democracy with the help of Britishers," he said.

Earlier on March 28, after former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray cautioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against criticising the VD Savarkar, CM Eknath Shinde hit out at Rahul Gandhi saying that the latter should go and stay at the Andamans jail like Savarkar if he can.

"The citizens of Maharashtra are upset with what Rahul Gandhi said. Rahul Gandhi should go and stay at the Andamans jail for one day if he can," Shinde had said while talking to reporters.

He further announced to organise Savarkar Gaurav yatra throughout the state.

"We will organise Savarkar Gaurav yatra throughout the state to inform about the sacrifice of Savarkar," Shinde had said.

Maharashtra CM also said that insulting Savarkar means insulting the people of the country."Veer Savarkar's insult by Rahul Gandhi is condemnable. He (VD Savarkar) dedicated his life to the country and Rahul Gandhi is insulting him along with criticising our country's democracy abroad. Insulting Savarkar means insulting people of the country," he added.

Taking a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray for diluting the Sena's core principles by joining hands with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shinde said, "Those who used to say earlier they won't tolerate the insult of Savarkar were wearing black bands in support of Rahul Gandhi. It's unfortunate. They (Uddhav Thackeray) said they won't tolerate Rahul Gandhi's remarks. Will they beat them with shoes the way Balasaheb Thackeray did?"

Thackeray had also warned Rahul Gandhi to not insult Savarkar adding that demeaning him would create "cracks" in the opposition alliance.

"Savarkar suffered unimaginable torture in the Andaman cellular jail for 14 years. We can only read the sufferings. It is a form of sacrifice. We will not tolerate the insult of Savarkar," Uddhav said.

"Veer Savarkar is our God, and any disrespect towards him will not be tolerated. We are prepared to fight, but insulting our Gods is not something we will tolerate," he added.

