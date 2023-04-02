close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Shah speaks to Bihar Guv on communal violence, additional forces to be sent

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed concern over incidents of communal violence in Bihar, and spoke to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to take stock of the situation, sources said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Amit Shah

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 11:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed concern over incidents of communal violence in Bihar, and spoke to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to take stock of the situation, sources said.

The Union Home Ministry has decided to send additional paramilitary forces to Bihar to assist the state administration in handling the situation arising out of the violence.

The additional forces will be sent following a request of the Bihar government

The home minister spoke to the Bihar governor and took stock of the situation. The home minister expressed his concern over the violence in the state, the sources said.

The governor is believed to have apprised Shah about the prevailing situation in the state.

Communal violence rocked Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns during Ram Navami festivities.

The police till Saturday arrested 45 people in connection with the communal violence at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif.

Also Read

Bihar Board releases DElEd result for first and second year exams

Mamata Didi is sleeping...Jungleraj has returned: Thakur on clashes in WB

Amit Shah afraid of losing seats, visiting Bihar repeatedly: Tejashwi Yadav

Will remove AFSPA only after installing peace: Amit Shah in Assam

Amit Shah to hold high level review meetings regarding J&K and Ladakh

Isro successfully conducts autonomous landing of Reusable Launch Vehicle

India records 3,824 Covid-19 cases, biggest single-day rise in six months

Cong should set its house in order for role in Oppn unity, says Deve Gowda

Par panel asks CAT to dispose of cases pending for over 10 yrs on priority

Mamata Didi is sleeping...Jungleraj has returned: Thakur on clashes in WB

Vehicles, houses and shops were torched and several people injured in the communal flare-ups reported in both towns.

In Sasaram, the district administration ordered imposition of prohibitory orders on Friday afternoon after re-eruption of clashes.

Home Minister Shah had cancelled his proposed Sunday tour of Sasaram where prohibitory orders are in place.

State BJP chief Samrat Choudhary blamed the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar for the cancellation of the function at Sasaram, organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Emperor Asoka.

Shah will address party workers in Nawada on Sunday as per schedule.

Topics : Amit Shah | Bihar | Communal clashes

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 10:44 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon