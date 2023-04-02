close

India records 3,824 Covid-19 cases, biggest single-day rise in six months

India on Sunday recorded a single-day jump of 3,824 Covid-19 infections, the biggest in 184 days, while the number of active cases increased to 18,389, according to Union health ministry data

Press Trust of India New Delhi
coronavirus

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 10:48 AM IST
With the fresh infections, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 4.47 crore (4,47,22,605). The death toll climbed to 5,30,881 with five deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

One death each was reported from Delhi, Haryana, Kerala and Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours and one was reconciled by Kerala.

At 18,389, the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.87 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.24 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,73,335, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Topics : Coronavirus | India | Health Ministry

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

