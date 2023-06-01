CAQM conducted over 2,900 surprise inspections in Delhi-NCR from Jan to May

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) conducted over 2,900 surprise inspections in the January to May period and issued 147 closure orders against units that violated pollution control norms.

Additionally, 51 industrial units faced closure directions for using unapproved fuels, including coal, a statement said.

To ensure compliance with the pollution control laws, the CAQM has deployed 40 inspection teams and intensified inspections and enforcement efforts.

From January to May, these teams conducted 2,901 surprise inspections across Delhi-NCR focusing on industrial units, construction and demolition sites, and commercial and residential units using diesel generator sets.

