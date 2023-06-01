Desilting of drains be completed by June 15: Delhi Mayor to officials

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday instructed officials that desilting work of drains in the city should be done by June 15.

Oberoi held a review meeting with officials of several departments, besides the PWD, the DDA, and irrigation and flood control, on plans to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon season.

She directed the officials that desilting work of all MCD drains should be completed by June 15, according a statement issued by her office.

The mayor said that permanent and temporary water pumps should be installed at places prone to waterlogging, and sensitive places should be monitored through CCTV cameras.

To prevent waterlogging, the officials should submit progress reports on a weekly basis, she said.

The objective of the meeting was to review the progress of desilting work in various areas of Delhi and to discuss the necessary steps to prevent waterlogging.

Oberoi said pursuant to this, she will do a surprise inspection of the drains, so that the ground reality can be known.

Expressing concern regarding sensitive areas like Rani Kheda, she said permanent and temporary water pumps should be installed at such places. A long-term plan should be made for permanent settlement of the problem at sensitive places facing waterlogging, she said.

"Coordination should be done between various agencies. To prevent waterlogging in highly sensitive areas, a communication process should be established at the zonal level," she said.

The issue of jurisdiction of certain drains was raised by officials of various agencies with the mayor. In this regard, the mayor directed the MCD officials to conduct a survey to settle the issues related to the jurisdiction of such drains, her office said.