close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Average daily domestic passenger traffic in May not hit by Go First's exit

Other airlines' occupancy rate zooms past 90%

Deepak Patel New Delhi
airport
Premium

Go First in April operated only about 20 international flights a day, which was 10 per cent of its total flight network

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 11:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s average daily domestic passenger traffic in May stood at 425,148, a month-on-month decline of just 0.85 per cent after Go First’s exit, according to Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) data. However, the average number of daily domestic flights in India went down in May by 4.6 per cent month-on-month, according to the MoCA data that has been reviewed by Business Standard.
After Go First initiated an insolvency process and stopped operating flights May 3 onwards, the demand for seats on other airlines has gone up. Each airline in India recorded a load factor of more than 90 per cent in May, which was not the case in April. With occupancy rates rising much beyond 90 per cent, airfares are zooming during the peak travelling season of May and June.
India’s international passenger traffic increased month-on-month by 4.71 per cent to 180,159 in May. Go First in April operated only about 20 international flights a day, which wa
Or

Also Read

Domestic passenger traffic grows 51.7% on YoY basis; IndiGo gains mkt share

Domestic air passenger traffic increased in India by 22.2% in April

IndiGo, Vistara airlines fly past pre-Covid peak in 2022, shows data

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

More Indians are flying post-pandemic, only few prefer to travel by train

Renewable energy to rise owing to solar power, high fuel prices: Report

Television prices set to rise; laptops and smartphones may follow

Higher leasing bills, jet recovery dispute will hit airline costs: AerCap

Air India Express, AirAsia India recruit over 800 cabin crew in one year

India to be world's most significant new aircraft market: Barclays

Topics : Domestic passenger air traffic Indian airlines Civil Aviation Ministry

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 11:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

WhatsApp's new security centre page to be available in 10 Indian languages

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Rupee appreciates by 33 paise to close at 82.42 against US dollar

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
3 min read

UBS revises FY24 GDP growth forecast up by 70 bps to 6.2 pc

GDP Growth
3 min read

Pay Rs 380 crore to Kalanithi Maran: Delhi High Court directs SpiceJet

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh
3 min read

Indiabulls HFC eyes to scale up monthly disbursement to Rs 1,200-1,300 cr

Indiabulls Housing Finance
3 min read

Most Popular

Bull Run: 5 smallcaps hit new 52-week highs; charts show up to 19% upside

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

No plan to let Chinese firms re-enter Indian telecom market: Govt

Image
5 min read

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Byju’s Co-founders Byju Raveendran
2 min read

UPI transactions at record high of Rs 14.3 trn in May, spike in 10 days

digital economy, UPI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon