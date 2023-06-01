Average daily domestic passenger traffic in May not hit by Go First's exit

India’s international passenger traffic increased month-on-month by 4.71 per cent to 180,159 in May. Go First in April operated only about 20 international flights a day, which wa

After Go First initiated an insolvency process and stopped operating flights May 3 onwards, the demand for seats on other airlines has gone up. Each airline in India recorded a load factor of more than 90 per cent in May, which was not the case in April. With occupancy rates rising much beyond 90 per cent, airfares are zooming during the peak travelling season of May and June.