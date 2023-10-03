close
Carpooling not banned, using non-commercial vehicles for it are: Karnataka

Commercial Vehicles with yellow number plates, can be used for carpooling by following appropriate guidelines," the Minister added

Carpooling, Carpool, Car pool

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has clarified that carpooling has not been banned but using non-commercial private vehicles with white number plates for such purposes is illegal.
Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said, "Carpooling is not banned, it is a false news. First, let them take permission. When they have not taken the permission where is the question of banning? Everyone should follow the rules and regulations."

"It is illegal to use non-commercial private vehicles with white number plates for carpooling purposes. Commercial Vehicles with yellow number plates, can be used for carpooling by following appropriate guidelines," the Minister added.
The State government is slated to hold a meeting with carpooling aggregators on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

