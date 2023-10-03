No shortage of medicine: Hospital dean denies negligence as cause of deaths

Amid the outrage among the Opposition over the deaths of 24 people, including 12 newborns, between September 30 and October 1, Shyamrao Wakode, the Dean of Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital Nanded, rejected allegations of negligence against the hospital on Tuesday, claiming that deceased patients were suffering from different ailments such as diabetes, liver failure, and kidney failure.

He emphasised that there was no shortage of medicines or doctors, and the patients were given proper care, but their bodies did not respond to the treatment.

He also outlined that some of the patients were suffering from arsenic and phosphorus poisoning, snake bites etc.

"In the last 24 hours, 24 people lost their lives. Around 12 children (1-2 days old) died in the last 24 hours. These children were suffering from different ailments. Among the adults, there were 8 patients between 70 and 80 years of age. They had different problems, like diabetes, liver failure, and kidney failure. Patients usually come here in serious condition," said Wakode, adding, "There was no shortage of medicines or doctors. Proper care was provided to the patients, but their bodies did not respond to the treatment, which caused deaths," he said.

"Around 12 children died in the last 24 hours...12 adults also died due to various ailments (snake bites, arsenic and phosphorus poisoning etc). Due to transfers of various staff, there was some difficulty for us...We were supposed to buy medicines from the Haffkine Institute but that also didn't happen....Also, patients come from far off to this hospital and there were many patients whose sanctioned budget also got disturbed...," he added.

On Tuesday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called for a detailed investigation into the case saying the incident was "extremely painful, serious and worrying". Recalling a similar incident that happened in Thane two months ago, Kharge said 18 patients lost their lives and such accidents raise questions about the health system of the state government.

Also Read Medicines for anxiety, diabetes to get cheaper as NPPA fixes ceiling prices Rahul Gandhi asks Kerala CM to set up safeguards against medical negligence Google sued for negligence after man drives off collapsed bridge due to map Disturbed by trivialisation of Holocaust in 'Bawaal': Israeli embassy Should you subscribe to Yatharth Hospital's IPO? Here's what brokerages say Delhi govt likely to pay last instalment of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor soon TMC leaders were requested to vacate Samadhi Sthal peacefully: Delhi Police Over 400 Indian companies have invested in Vietnam: Envoy highlights ties Nijjar killing row: India asks Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by Oct 10 Latest LIVE: PM Modi to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Telangana today

"The news of the death of 24 patients, including 12 infants, in a civil hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra is extremely painful, serious and worrying. It is being said that these patients died due to a lack of medicines and treatment. A similar incident took place in a government hospital in Thane in August 2023 in which 18 patients lost their lives," posted Kharge on X.

"Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Continuous such accidents have raised a question mark on the health system of the state government. We demand a detailed investigation so that the culprits of this negligence are given strict punishment from the judiciary," he added.

Meanwhile, launching attack on the state government and the management of Nanded Hospital, former CM and senior Congress leader from Nanded, Ashok Chavan, said that besides the recent deaths, another 70 patients, referred from other private hospitals in the district, are reported to be 'critical'.

"Around 24 people's death has been reported at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital and therefore I have come here and met the Dean. The situation is concerning and serious.

"The government should take this up and provide immediate help...Around 70 other people are critical. Replacement of a lot of nurses who were transferred has not been given," Chavan said.