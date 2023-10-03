close
Sensex (-0.51%)
65494.77 -333.64
Nifty (-0.55%)
19530.55 -107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.27%)
40646.30 + 109.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.24%)
5897.55 + 14.25
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
44341.05 -243.50
Heatmap

12 newborns among 24 dead in Maharashtra's govt hospital. Details here

A senior doctor said the hospital faced difficulty due to transfers of staff and could not buy medicines

Maharashtra nanded hospital

The deaths occurred at Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 11:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Sukha Duneke, who featured on NIA's list, shot dead in Canada's Winnipeg

LIVE: 7 more dead in Nanded govt hospital between Oct 1 and 2; total 31

Should you subscribe to Yatharth Hospital's IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Journalist shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bihar's Araria, probe on

Back from the dead! Celebrities whose death rumours shocked the world

Long weekend spurs hotel occupancy in Shimla to 70%, recovery begins

Assam govt increases minimum wage of tea garden workers by Rs 18: Sarma

No shortage of medicine: Hospital dean denies negligence as cause of deaths

Delhi govt likely to pay last instalment of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor soon

TMC leaders were requested to vacate Samadhi Sthal peacefully: Delhi Police

Topics : Maharashtra Government hospitals BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon