Cases under probe for fraud not to be covered under FTP's amnesty scheme

Cases under investigation for fraud, and misdeclaration of capital goods will be excluded from the coverage of the amnesty scheme announced under the new foreign trade policy (FTP), according to the commerce ministry.

The government announced the new FTP on March 31. It included an amnesty scheme for exporters for one-time settlement of default in export obligation by the holders of advance and EPCG (export promotion for capital goods) authorisations.

Under the scheme, all pending cases of the default in meeting export obligation (EO) of certain authorizations can be regularised by the authorisation holder on payment of all customs duties that were exempted in proportion to unfulfilled EO and interest at the rate of 100 per cent of such duties exempted.

However, no interest is payable on the portion of additional customs duty and special additional customs duty.

All those authorization holders who are interested to avail of the scheme will have to register themselves with the DGFT before June 30 this year. And they have to complete the payment of customs duty plus interest by September 30, 2023.

Cases under investigation or cases adjudicated for/involving fraud, misdeclaration or unauthorised diversion of material and/or capital goods will be excluded from the coverage (of the scheme), the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) has said in a public notice.

Also Read ED attaches Rs 1.54-cr worth assets against Amnesty India under PMLA Amnesty International Canada says it was target of a China-sponsored hack Foreign trade policy: Exporters seek 3 months from Centre for transition Delhi L-G launches one-time property tax amnesty scheme 'SAMRIDDHI 2022-23' BJP terms Delhi property tax amnesty scheme announced by LG 'historic step' Restore railway fare concession for senior citizens: Kejriwal to PM Modi Comviva appoints new senior executives to drive growth in Western markets India initiates anti-dumping probe into import of sodium cyanide from China Kerala-based tech company develops AI to help expecting and new parents Karnataka BJP MLA Gopalakrishna joins Congress ahead of Assembly elections

DGFT is an arm of the ministry which deals with exports and imports of the country.

EPCG is an export promotion scheme under which an exporter can import a certain amount of capital goods at zero duty for upgrading technology related to exports, subject to an export obligation. The objective of the scheme is to facilitate import of capital goods for producing quality goods and services.

The authorisation holder (or exporter) under the schemes has to export finished goods worth six times of the actual duty saved in value terms in six years. Authorisation is valid for import for 24 months from the date of issue and revalidation of the authorisation will not be permitted.

An advance authorisation scheme allows duty-free import of inputs, which have to be mandatorily used in products that are required to be exported within a specified time. They are not allowed to sell the products in the domestic market. In addition to any inputs, packaging material, fuel, oil, and catalyst which is consumed / utilized in the process of production of export products, is also allowed.

However, the export obligation may be fulfilled within 18 months from the date of issue of authorization under this scheme.

If an authorisation or license holder fails to fulfil the average export obligation in a given period, then he/she is liable to pay customs duties with specified interest per year to the customs authority.

The DGFT also said that authorisations issued under these two schemes issued under FTP (2009-14) till March 31, 2015, are covered under the amnesty scheme. However, authorisation issued under FTP 2004-09 and before that, the coverage of the scheme is limited to those authorizations whose export obligation period was valid beyond August 12, 2013.

It added that if duty along with applicable interest has already been deposited in full, the case would not be eligible for coverage.

One-time facility is being provided for grant of EODCI regularisation of cases of EO default of Advance Authorisation and ECG authorizations under "Amnesty scheme for one-time settlement of default in export obligation by Advance and EPCG authorization holders".