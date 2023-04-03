close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cases under probe for fraud not to be covered under FTP's amnesty scheme

However, the export obligation may be fulfilled within 18 months from the date of issue of authorization under this scheme

Press Trust of India New Delhi
exports, imports, trade

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cases under investigation for fraud, and misdeclaration of capital goods will be excluded from the coverage of the amnesty scheme announced under the new foreign trade policy (FTP), according to the commerce ministry.

The government announced the new FTP on March 31. It included an amnesty scheme for exporters for one-time settlement of default in export obligation by the holders of advance and EPCG (export promotion for capital goods) authorisations.

Under the scheme, all pending cases of the default in meeting export obligation (EO) of certain authorizations can be regularised by the authorisation holder on payment of all customs duties that were exempted in proportion to unfulfilled EO and interest at the rate of 100 per cent of such duties exempted.

However, no interest is payable on the portion of additional customs duty and special additional customs duty.

All those authorization holders who are interested to avail of the scheme will have to register themselves with the DGFT before June 30 this year. And they have to complete the payment of customs duty plus interest by September 30, 2023.

Cases under investigation or cases adjudicated for/involving fraud, misdeclaration or unauthorised diversion of material and/or capital goods will be excluded from the coverage (of the scheme), the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) has said in a public notice.

Also Read

ED attaches Rs 1.54-cr worth assets against Amnesty India under PMLA

Amnesty International Canada says it was target of a China-sponsored hack

Foreign trade policy: Exporters seek 3 months from Centre for transition

Delhi L-G launches one-time property tax amnesty scheme 'SAMRIDDHI 2022-23'

BJP terms Delhi property tax amnesty scheme announced by LG 'historic step'

Restore railway fare concession for senior citizens: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Comviva appoints new senior executives to drive growth in Western markets

India initiates anti-dumping probe into import of sodium cyanide from China

Kerala-based tech company develops AI to help expecting and new parents

Karnataka BJP MLA Gopalakrishna joins Congress ahead of Assembly elections

DGFT is an arm of the ministry which deals with exports and imports of the country.

EPCG is an export promotion scheme under which an exporter can import a certain amount of capital goods at zero duty for upgrading technology related to exports, subject to an export obligation. The objective of the scheme is to facilitate import of capital goods for producing quality goods and services.

The authorisation holder (or exporter) under the schemes has to export finished goods worth six times of the actual duty saved in value terms in six years. Authorisation is valid for import for 24 months from the date of issue and revalidation of the authorisation will not be permitted.

An advance authorisation scheme allows duty-free import of inputs, which have to be mandatorily used in products that are required to be exported within a specified time. They are not allowed to sell the products in the domestic market. In addition to any inputs, packaging material, fuel, oil, and catalyst which is consumed / utilized in the process of production of export products, is also allowed.

However, the export obligation may be fulfilled within 18 months from the date of issue of authorization under this scheme.

If an authorisation or license holder fails to fulfil the average export obligation in a given period, then he/she is liable to pay customs duties with specified interest per year to the customs authority.

The DGFT also said that authorisations issued under these two schemes issued under FTP (2009-14) till March 31, 2015, are covered under the amnesty scheme. However, authorisation issued under FTP 2004-09 and before that, the coverage of the scheme is limited to those authorizations whose export obligation period was valid beyond August 12, 2013.

It added that if duty along with applicable interest has already been deposited in full, the case would not be eligible for coverage.

One-time facility is being provided for grant of EODCI regularisation of cases of EO default of Advance Authorisation and ECG authorizations under "Amnesty scheme for one-time settlement of default in export obligation by Advance and EPCG authorization holders".

Topics : Commerce ministry | Free trade pact | Exports

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon