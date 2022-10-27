BJP terms Delhi property tax amnesty scheme announced by LG 'historic step'

Delhi leaders on Wednesday termed the property tax amnesty scheme announced by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena as 'a historic step'.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and former Delhi chief and MP Manoj Tiwari held a joint press conference on Wednesday and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Lieutenant Governor Saxena for the scheme.

State Media Relations Department in-charge Harish Khurana, spokesperson Yasir Jilani and Ajay Sehrawat were present in the press conference.

Bidhuri said that the Modi government with this property tax amnesty scheme has given a huge concession to the people of Delhi, which will benefit lakhs of people.

Under the scheme, all the previous dues prior to 2016-17 will be completely waived off on payment of property tax for the current year and the previous six years.

"Such a historic decision has been possible only because of the Modi government," asserted Bidhuri.

He further said that many pending court cases related to the property tax will gradually end now.

Similarly, Tiwari said that the "Modi government, with its good work, is delivering benefits to the people without any publicity".

Party will spread words about the scheme by visiting unauthorised and authorised colonies in the capital, he added.

Tiwari claimed that the amnesty scheme proposal was pending since 2004 but the Congress government had not implemented it. Many cases are also in court.

The BJP leader also said that initially, the Modi government has regularised the unauthorized colonies and now, it has waived the property tax.

