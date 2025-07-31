Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CBFC blocks film on Yogi Adityanath's life, makers move Bombay HC

CBFC blocks film on Yogi Adityanath's life, makers move Bombay HC

If no objection was taken to the book, how could a film inspired by it disturb public order, the court asked, while issuing a notice to the CBFC and seeking its reply

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Advocates Aseem Naphade, Satatya Anand and Nikhil Aradhe, representing film-makers Samrat Cinematics, argued that the CBFC rejected the applications for certification of the film. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The makers of a film, purportedly based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have approached the Bombay High Court challenging the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) decision to deny it certification.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale said it would hear the plea on Friday, but also asked why the CBFC rejected the applications when the novel which inspired the film has been in the public domain for eight years.

If no objection was taken to the book, how could a film inspired by it disturb public order, the court asked, while issuing a notice to the CBFC and seeking its reply.

 

Advocates Aseem Naphade, Satatya Anand and Nikhil Aradhe, representing film-makers Samrat Cinematics, argued that the CBFC rejected the applications for certification of the film, trailer and its songs without even watching the film.

The makers had approached the HC earlier this month, seeking a direction to the Censor board to decide on their applications. In response, the CBFC assured the court last week that it would take a decision within two days. Despite the assurance, the board took the decision only now, the makers claimed in their fresh plea. The film "Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi" is slated for release on August 1. It is inspired by the book "The Monk Who Became Chief Minister," supposedly based on Adityanath's life.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 4:00 pm amid protests by opposition

Supreme Court

First major issue whether Rohingyas refugees or illegal entrants: SC

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

Cabinet approves ₹2,000-cr grant to NCDC for cooperative sector expansion

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Over 78,000 hectares of India's forest land diverted since 2021: Centre

Pragya Thakur

Explained: Why NIA court acquitted all 7 in 2008 Malegaon blast case

Topics : Yogi Adityanath CBFC Indian film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon