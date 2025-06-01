Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Bihar govt transfers 45 IAS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle

Besides, the state government also made new appointments in the Mahadalit Commission and the Scheduled Caste Commission

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

The Bihar government has transferred 45 IAS officers, including several district magistrates (DMs). (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

The Bihar government has transferred 45 IAS officers, including several district magistrates (DMs), in a major shake-up in its bureaucracy ahead of the assembly elections, due later this year.

Thirty-one officers of the Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) were also transferred as a part of the rejig, according to an order issued by the General Administration Department on Saturday.

Besides, the state government also made new appointments in the Mahadalit Commission and the Scheduled Caste Commission. 

Patna DM Chandrasekhar Singh, an IAS officer of the 2010 batch, was appointed Commissioner of the Patna division. Gaya DM Thyagarajan S M of the 2011 batch was made the new DM of Patna, the order stated.

 

Mayank Warwade, the previous Commissioner of the Patna division, was made the State Project Director of the Bihar Education Project Council.

Darbhanga DM Rajeev Raushan was appointed the Commissioner of the Saran division, while Avneesh Kumar Singh was made the Commissioner of Munger division, and Raj Kumar the Commissioner of Tirhut division, it said.

Thirteen IAS officers of the 2010 batch were promoted to the secretary rank.

The Bihar government appointed Vishwanath Rishi as chairperson of the Mahadalit Commission, and Devendra Kumar as vice-chairperson of the SC Commission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bihar government IAS officers Bureaucrats

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

