Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CBI questions two TMC councillors concerning Bengal school jobs scam

Several leaders of the ruling TMC, including former minister Partha Chatterjee, have been arrested in connection with the scam

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two TMC councillors appeared before sleuths of the CBI on Thursday for questioning in connection with its probe into irregularities in recruitment in West Bengal's primary schools, a senior official said.
The CBI had issued summons to the two TMC leaders Bappaditya Dasgupta and Debraj Chakraborty on Wednesday, asking them to appear before its officers for questioning.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We are trying to find out how both of them were benefited by the irregularities in school jobs," the official told PTI.
The probe agency had conducted search operations at Chakraborty's residence and offices in November last year.
Several leaders of the ruling TMC, including former minister Partha Chatterjee, have been arrested in connection with the scam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Police complaint against Amit Malviya for social media post on Bengal CM

BJP chief Nadda compares Bengal rural poll violence to turmoil of partition

Lawlessness, corruption at peak in West Bengal, says Anurag Thakur

TMC eyes pivotal role in 2024, BJP hopes to make comeback after dismal 2023

TMC to hold protests across Bengal, burn effigies against detention

Chilled capital: Forecasts hint prolonged foggy conditions in Delhi-NCR

Public to be allowed to use toilets in restaurants in Bengaluru: BBMP

National Voters' Day: Your dreams are my resolve, Modi's message to youth

SC grants protection from arrest to Umar Ansari in Violation of MCC case

My govt took country out of darkness staring at youngsters: PM Modi

Topics : TMC CBI raids CBI row CBI Jobs India job sector Job fraud West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon