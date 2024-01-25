Sensex (    %)
                        
National Voters' Day: Your dreams are my resolve, Modi's message to youth

Addressing the 'Nav Matdata Sammelan' virtually, Modi emphasised on the value of votes and told the youngsters that their voice will decide the course of the country's direction with their votes

PM Modi at Khelo India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On the occasion of National Voters' Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "guaranteed" the first-time voters that "their dreams are his resolve" and encouraged them to be a part of the key democratic exercise.

Patting the back of his Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, he said that stable government results in big decisions and pointed to various issues that have "reached a solution in the last 10 years, after remaining pending for decades."
Addressing the 'Nav Matdata Sammelan' virtually, Modi emphasised on the value of votes and told the youngsters that their voice will decide the course of the country's direction and approach with their votes.

PM Modi's dig at Congress-led UPA

Taking a veiled dig at the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, he said, "Family-run parties never allow other youngsters to move ahead, you have to defeat them with your votes."

"...10-12 years ago, the kind of circumstances prevailing in the country had made the youth's future dark…We are satisfied that we were able to bring the country out of that dark situation….earlier corruption, scams made headlines, now talk is about credibility, success stories," he said.

PM Modi calls Gen-Z as 'Amrit Peedhi'

Notably, a day before, the PM had called the new generation - known as Gen-Z - as 'Amrit Peedhi' (golden generation). The PM's remarks were a reference to the Centre's ongoing campaign to define India's journey towards 100 years of independence in 2047 as 'Amrit Kaal' (golden period).

Prior to addressing the voters' awareness event, he also shared a post on the social media platform 'X' earlier, urging first-time voters to register themselves on the electoral rolls and celebrate India's vibrant democracy.

The National Voters' Day is celebrated every year on January 25 to mark the foundation of India's Election Commission. Various voter awareness campaigns and events are held at national, district and booth levels for this purpose. This year's celebration also marks the poll body's 75th year of foundation day.

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

