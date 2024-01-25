Sensex (    %)
                        
SC grants protection from arrest to Umar Ansari in Violation of MCC case

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Ansari, submitted that the main accused has been granted regular bail in the matter

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted protection from arrest to Umar Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a criminal case registered against him during the 2022 assembly elections for alleged violation of the model code of conduct.
A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and P K Mishra issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on his plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Ansari, submitted that the main accused has been granted regular bail in the matter.
The Allahabad High Court on December 19 last year had rejected the anticipatory bail application of Ansari, and said that looking at the facts and circumstances of the case, the offence is made out.
An FIR was lodged on March 4, 2022 at Kotwali police station in Mau district against Abbas Ansari (SBSP candidate from Mau Sadar seat), Umar Ansari and 150 unknown people.
It was alleged in the FIR that on March 3, 2022 at Pahadpura ground, Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and organiser Mansoor Ahmad Ansari in a public meeting called for settling a score with the Mau administration. It is a case of violation of election code of conduct.

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

