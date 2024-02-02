Sensex (    %)
                        
CBI searches premises of Harsh Mander's NGO for financial irregularities

The CBI has registered a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act against an NGO established by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

The CBI has registered a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act against an NGO established by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander and conducted searches at its premises on Friday, officials said.
Mander, a former member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the erstwhile UPA government, is the founder of the NGO Aman Biradari.
The FIR has been registered against Aman Biradari for alleged violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act following a complaint by the Union Home Ministry.

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

