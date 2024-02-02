Delhi Airport issues advisory as flight operations get affected due to fog

As dense fog conditions prevailed in the national capital on Friday, Indira Gandhi International Airport here issued an advisory informing that flight operations at the airport may be affected today due to the fog.

"Due to dense Fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the advisory said.

Delhi Airport authorities said that while landings and takeoffs continue at the airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected. Hence, passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

Low-visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal.

CAT III in aviation is a type of instrument landing system (ILS) approach that allows for landing in very low visibility conditions, such as fog, rain, or snow.

Meanwhile, IMD said that very dense fog was observed over some parts of Delhi.

Low visibility caused by the fog also hampered train services. According to the Northern Railway, 23 trains arriving in the Delhi area are late today.

DELHI SARAI ROHILLA -JODHPUR EXP train is late by 1.20 hours; PURI-NEW DELHI EXP by 03.00 hours; KANPUR CENTRAL-NEW DELHI EXP by 01.20 hours; KATIHAR-AMRITSAR EXP by 02.30 hours; SAHARSA-NEW DELHI EXP by 02.50 hours.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a layer of fog shrouded isolated areas of Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog was observed in isolated pockets of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

Braving the cold weather, people were seen sitting near the fire in the New Delhi Railway Station area to protect themselves from the biting climate.

In New Delhi's Safdarjung area the Minimum Temperature recorded on Friday was 12.3 degrees. Dense fog has been predicted for Saturday in Delhi while Rain and drizzle is expected over the weekend.