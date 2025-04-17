Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CCPA issues notices to coaching centres for false claims, unfair practices

CCPA issues notices to coaching centres for false claims, unfair practices

CCPA stated that the action pertains to institutions offering coaching for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)

Exam illustration (Photo/Unsplash)

The issues raised also include unfair trade practices like promised services not being delivered. (Photo/Unsplash)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move aimed at ensuring transparency in the coaching sector, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Thursday issued notices to coaching centres over misleading claims and unfair trade practices.
 
While the names of the centres have not been disclosed, the CCPA stated that the action pertains to institutions offering coaching for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).
 
“The CCPA has issued 49 notices and imposed a total penalty of Rs 77.60 lakh on 24 coaching centres, directing them to discontinue misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices,” the authority said in a public statement.
 
 
The action follows the failure of several coaching institutes to comply with the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements in the Coaching Sector, 2024.
 
These guidelines prohibit coaching centres from making false or misleading claims or advertisements to promote their services and from engaging in deceptive or unfair practices.

Also Read

students, student, School students

Delhi govt to offer free CUET, NEET online coaching to 163K students

student school education

Bill to control, regulate coaching centres introduced in Rajasthan Assembly

Aakash Educational Services Limited

Aakash launches new platform Aakash Digital to strengthen online footprint

FITJEE

FIITJEE Ltd booked for fraud as Delhi Police probe student complaints

Aakash Educational Services, Aakash

US' Glas Trust moves NCLAT for stay over amendments in Aakash's AoA

 
“Following the recent declaration of results for examinations such as IIT-JEE and NEET, the CCPA observed that coaching centres are not adhering to the guidelines,” the statement said.
 
The notices highlight violations such as guaranteed placements, assured ranks in JEE and NEET, infringement of consumer rights, and misleading advertisements.
 
The issues raised also include unfair trade practices like promised services not being delivered, non-refund or partial refund of fees after admission cancellation, and deficiency in service.
 
The CCPA had earlier taken action against coaching centres offering preparation services for national-level entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Last year, the CCPA had penalised three UPSC coaching centres for misleading advertisements related to their claimed success rates in the civil services examination.
 

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Courts must flag cash deals of ₹2 lakh or more to tax dept, says SC

Quran

SC to examine plea for secular succession law over Shariat for Muslims

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court bars Waqf Council appointments as Centre seeks time to reply

Supreme Court, SC

'Students should not suffer': SC allows 'untainted' Bengal teachers to stay

Supreme Court, SC

Election rules row: SC gives EC 3 weeks to reply to Jairam Ramesh plea

Topics : coaching JEE- NEET NEET JEE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon