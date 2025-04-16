Cash txns over ₹2 lakh must be notified by courts, registry to IT dept: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that courts must intimate the respective jurisdictional income tax authorities if a suit filed before the said court has any claims of cash transaction of Rs 2 lakh or more.
In a slew of directions regarding transactions above Rs 2 lakh, the top court also said that whenever a sum of Rs 2 lakh and above is “claimed to be paid by cash towards consideration for conveyance of any immovable property in a document presented for registration”, the sub-registrar shall inform the same to the income tax department of that jurisdiction, a bench of Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan said in their judgment.
In all such cases where the income tax authorities have been intimated of cash transactions above Rs 2 lakh, the department shall conduct an enquiry into whether the transactions are legal and fall afoul of Section 269ST of the Income Tax Act.
Section 269ST of the Income Tax Act bars individuals and entities from receiving cash payments of Rs 2 lakh or more from a single source, even if the transaction is split across multiple tranches.
Experts say that the judgment means anyone who has accepted such a cash payment will now think twice before filing a case in court.
Also Read
“Even if the court accepts their claim, they may still have to pay an equal amount as penalty under Section 271DA. This move will act as a strong deterrent against cash dealings and will support the larger goal of moving towards a digital and transparent economy,” Ankit Jain, a partner at law firm Ved Jain & Associates, said.
Gouri Puri, a partner at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, said the Supreme Court directions show that the judiciary is backing legislation in force to move to a cashless economy.
“The government has taken several tax and non-tax measures to move towards a cashless economy. This includes the digital payments revolution, adverse tax consequences on high cash payments such as TDS and disallowance of expenses, digitally implemented GST, etc. Supreme Court directions show that the judiciary is backing legislation in force to move to a cashless economy,” she said.
In its judgment on Wednesday, the SC also said that in cases of cash transactions of Rs 2 lakh or more for registration of immovable property such as a house or land, the failure of the registration authority to disclose this to the respective income tax department “shall be brought to the knowledge of the chief secretary of the State/UT for initiating appropriate disciplinary action against such officer who failed to intimate the transactions”, the apex court said.
A copy of the judgment will be circulated to the registrar general of all the high courts, the chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories, and the principal chief commissioner of the income tax department, “enabling them to communicate the directions issued by this Court for strict compliance”.
The top court’s directions came in a judgment involving a property dispute concerning a charitable trust and individuals claiming rights over a property in Bangalore.
The appellant trust was in possession of the disputed property since 1929, utilising it for educational and sporting purposes. However, the respondent and another individual claimed to have entered into a sale agreement in 2018 with the alleged owners of the property, asserting rights over it, and claimed that they had paid Rs 75 lakh in cash as an advance for an agreement to sell.