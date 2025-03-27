Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi govt to offer free CUET, NEET online coaching to 163K students

Delhi govt to offer free CUET, NEET online coaching to 163K students

Sood said that the programme will begin on April 1 and will include 180 hours of coaching over 30 days, with six hours of classes per day

students, student, School students

Chief Minister Gupta said the initiative aims to help government school students secure admissions in medical and engineering colleges. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BIG Institute to offer free crash courses to students for CUET and NEET preparation after Class 12.

The agreement, signed between the Delhi Directorate of Education and BIG Institute, will provide free online coaching for NEET and CUET to 1.63 lakh government school students. The signing took place in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood.

Sood said that the programme will begin on April 1 and will include 180 hours of coaching over 30 days, with six hours of classes per day.

 

Chief Minister Gupta said the initiative aims to help government school students secure admissions in medical and engineering colleges.

"With this, more and more students from Delhi government schools will get the opportunity to enrol in good colleges and successfully clear entrance exams for medical and engineering programmes," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Santosh, Shahana Goswami

Why has CBFC blocked UK's Oscar entry Santosh from release in India?

Bank Holidays

Bank holidays on March 27, 28: Banks to close for up to four days this week

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

LIVE: Rajya Sabha chairman Dhankhar rejects privilege notice against Amit Shah

Supreme Court, SC

Pay compensation for illegal occupation of Lodhi-era monument: SC to RWA

Hospital, Hospital Ward, Medical, Emergency

4 children die, over dozen fall sick at Lucknow rehab centre, probe on

Topics : NEET Delhi government coaching

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyAssam Gunotsav Result 2025What is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon