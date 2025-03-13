Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 07:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / FIITJEE Ltd booked for fraud as Delhi Police probe student complaints

FIITJEE Ltd booked for fraud as Delhi Police probe student complaints

A case has been filed under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC against FIIT JEE Ltd

Photo: X

FIIT JEE Coaching Institute, specifically its east Delhi Centre in Laxmi Nagar. | Photo: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has filed a case against FIIT JEE Ltd for allegedly failing to provide the services it promised to students and abruptly ceasing operations mid-January, an official said on Thursday.

FIIT JEE Coaching Institute, specifically its east Delhi Centre in Laxmi Nagar, is at the heart of the matter, with 192 complaints against it by students and parents, EOW in a statement said.

"The allegations claimed that the institute engaged in misleading advertisements, exaggerated success claims, and deceptive marketing tactics to attract students and collect substantial course fees," Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Vikram K Porwal said in the statement.

 

A case has been filed under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC against FIIT JEE Ltd, its Managing Director (MD) Dinesh Kumar Goel, and other officials involved in the deceptive practices, it read.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MK Stalin, Stalin

LIVE news: Tamil Nadu govt replaces ₹ symbol with Tamil symbol in state Budget documents

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

In meeting on pollution, Delhi CM outlines plans for clean, green city

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu extends Holi greetings, says festival symbolises unity

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED files prosecution complaint against 24 accused in Rs 2,467 cr fraud case

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft to train 2 lakh youth in Andhra Pradesh on AI, tech skills

Topics : Delhi Police Student coaching

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon