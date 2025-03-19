Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aakash launches new platform Aakash Digital to strengthen online footprint

Aakash launches new platform Aakash Digital to strengthen online footprint

Byju's'-owned test-prep subsidiary Aakash Educational Services Limited's (AESL)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

In a move to enhance its digital reach, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) on Wednesday unveiled a new digital platform, Aakash Digital, as part of its Aakash 2.0 strategic plan. The initiative, which aims to offer a personalised, accessible learning experience for students across the country, was beta-tested in 2024.
 
AESL aims to establish 50 studios for teachers to facilitate online learning. Currently, 27-28 studios have been established, with the remaining set to be active by the end of the month. Around the same time, the company will also inaugurate its new office in West Delhi, where it will dedicate a floor for setting up studios and bringing operations under a single roof.
 
 
Announcing the launch, Deepak Mehrotra, the company’s managing director and chief executive officer, said, "We are looking to set up 50 studios across India. We will have specially trained teachers for the digital mode. AI tools are integrated with the digital platform to enhance teaching, engagement, mentoring, and feedback."
 
In terms of the fee structure, students enrolled at Aakash Digital will pay nearly 10-20 per cent less than what they pay in the nearest physical Aakash-run classrooms, Mehrotra explained. Additionally, students will have the opportunity to benefit from scholarships. The company is also planning incentives and benefits for individuals belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS category).
 
Mehrotra said that digital and phygital areas would drive the company’s future growth. "As for our physical footprint, we had 310 centres last year. We had planned to open 134 centres in 2025 in 110 cities across 8-9 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan. Of these, 30-35 are yet to open and will be launched in the next few weeks."

Inclusive of this year’s 134 centres, the company aims to open a total of 220-250 new centres over two years. AESL already has a strong presence in metropolitan and Tier-II cities. For the new centres, it has 70-75 Tier-III and other smaller cities on the radar, Mehrotra added.
 
For high-stakes examinations, AESL also launched a feature called Doubt Clearing Guru, which will assist students with their queries round the clock. The feature is a product of AI labs that the company established in 2024.
 
Delving into the focus areas, Mehrotra said that AESL will expand into newer cities. He added that within engineering and medical test preparation, there are certain white spaces the company aims to explore, including JEE Advanced preparations and regional engineering programmes.
 
Within two years, the company will invest nearly Rs 100-250 crore into expansion and AI and technology platforms.
 

Topics : education coaching Byju's

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

