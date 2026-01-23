Friday, January 23, 2026 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Census of India 2027: Phase 1 houselisting questionnaire notified

Census of India 2027: Phase 1 houselisting questionnaire notified

The questionnaire will form the basis for data collection during the houselisting phase, to be carried out between April 1 and September 30, 2026, across all states and Union Territories

Census 2027 will be the first digital census ever. Data will be collected using mobile applications

The Ministry in a previous notification dated 7 January said the House listing and Housing Census will be carried out over a 30-day period to be decided separately by every state and Union Territory.

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 12:01 AM IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday notified the detailed questionnaire for Phase I of the Census of India 2027, the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO), prescribing 33 questions focusing on housing conditions and amenities. 
The schedule seeks details information on housing characteristics, household size, access to basic amenities, sources of drinking water and energy, sanitation facilities, and ownership of key assets like bicycles, motorcycles, cars, televisions, computers, phones and internet connections. 
The questionnaire will form the basis for data collection during the houselisting phase, to be carried out between April 1 and September 30, 2026, across all states and Union Territories. 
 
“The questionnaire for Phase Il i.e. Population Enumeration will be notified in due course,” the notification added. 
Topics : census Ministry of Home Affairs population

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 12:01 AM IST

